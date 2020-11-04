Graphic Era begins Guru Dakshata Event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: A 21 day long Guru Dakshata, Faculty Induction Programme, started at the Graphic Era Hill University today. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sanjay Jasola inaugurated the programme and highlighted the main points of the New Education Policy. This programme is being organised under the UGC Guru Dakshata.

Under this UGC training programme, the teachers are given training on policies, governance and administrative structure and the newly recruited teachers are trained to improve their teaching and management skills so that they are able to fulfill their professional responsibilities more efficiently.

This 21-day long programme is being held at the Professor KP Nautiyal Auditorium, GEHU, where many senior teachers will share their inputs and experiences with newly appointed faculty at the university. The teachers will be made aware about 10 modules comprising constitutional values and environmental consciousness, research & professional development, educational leadership teaching, learning and assessment, personal emotional development and mentoring, action policy planning, management and ecosystem of UGC.

More than 100 teachers of Graphic Era Hill University are participating in the programme. Teachers from Bhimtal and Haldwani Campuses are also joining through online mode.

Registrar, Captain Himanshu Dhuliya (Retd) of Graphic Era Hill University welcomed the teachers and also stressed on giving priority to social distancing rules. All Heads of Departments were also included in the programme.