Graphic Era discusses merits of success in disaster

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Eminent motivational speaker Shiv Kheda said that this time of disaster is the time to improve one’s skills and gain expertise. On the third day of the live induction at Graphic Era University, Shiv Kheda addressed the students via an online webinar.

Thousands of students from Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill Universities’ Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses participated online in this webinar. He suggested that students should dream with their eyes wide open and then connect them with full spirit and full potential to fulfill their dreams. He also mentioned Graphic Era’s motto ‘Transforming Dreams into Reality’ also carried the same concept.

Talking about his book, ‘You Can Win’, Shiv Kheda suggested becoming practical in life and read a lot. He also mentioned that the book prevents depression and there is a way to move forward, everyone should take right decisions in their lives and, after that, one should work steadfastly. It was not necessary that a person would achieve success in the first attempt; they shouldn’t just sit back, but give more effort.

He said that this period of disaster had come in many ways as an opportunity to move forward and nurture skills. In this period, more time could be spent with the family and also give more attention to fitness. This time of disaster could be used to achieve success. He also suggested students develop the habit of listening.