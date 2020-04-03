Graphic Era donates 3rd consignment of foodgrains

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University, today, handed over 2200 kg of foodgrains to the district administration for the success of the government’s campaign to not let anyone go hungry.

President of Graphic Era Group Dr Kamal Ghanshala handed over the third consignment to the administration in the university campus. In this, 200 packets containing flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, etc., have been given keeping in mind the ration requirements of 10 days for a normal family. Earlier, Graphic Era had made 409 such packets available to the administration and police.

On this occasion, Dr Kamal Ghanshala disclosed that arrangements had been made for the hundreds of labourers working on all sites of Graphic Era for food there so that no one would have to come out on the roads during the lockdown period. He reminded that 60 rooms had been made available to the state government for quarantine purposed by Graphic Era. Rooms with attached washrooms are being provided after proper sanitisation. The university plans to provide 1000 packets of foodgrains.