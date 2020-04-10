Graphic Era gives 4th consignment of food packs to Administration

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University handed over the fourth consignment of foodgrains to the administration on Wednesday to ensure no one goes hungry during the lockdown.

The Registrar of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr MP Singh, handed over a total of 200 packets of about 2200 kgs to the district administration as the fourth batch of food grains in the varsity campus. These packets meant for the poor and the destitute include flour, rice, lentils, oil, salt, spices, etc., for 10-day needs of a normal family. So far, Graphic Era has distributed 8899 kgs of food grains, pulses, oil, etc., through the university administration and police. Apart from this, a lot of food grains have been distributed directly.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that it was necessary to make the lockdown effective to prevent the spread of the corona virus. During the lockdown, Graphic Era has decided to give around 11,000 kgs of food grains, pulses, oil, spices, etc., in the form of one thousand packets to make the government’s mission of providing food to daily wage laborers and destitute people successful. Along with this, arrangements have been made to feed about 300 labourers in their homes so that they do not have to step out.

Present on this occasion were Dr Subhash Gupta, DS Rawat, Sahib Sablok and Nikesh Joshi.