Graphic Era gives 500 Special Masks to Army Personnel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 May: A Graphic Era team handed over special masks to Armed Forces officials, today, who are fighting against the pandemic of Covid-19.

The Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University handed over the specially designed masks prepared by the fashion department of the varsity to the GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area.

Graphic Era had, earlier, donated specially designed double layered cotton reusable masks to the police and administration.

President of Graphic Era Group Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala has said that, to make the lockdown successful from the first day, itself, online classes were made functional and along with distributing food grains, sanitiser, masks, etc, making of robots to help in the treatment against Covid-19 is also being done.

During this lockdown, Graphic Era has distributed 29,549 kilograms of food grains along with sanitiser and masks in large numbers.