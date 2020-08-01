Graphic Era Haldwani Campus gears up for first session

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haldwani, 31 Jul: Graphic Era Hill University, Haldwani Campus, will make the latest technology the basis of its education. Its Haldwani campus is all set to start the teaching process from this session itself.

After the accolades received by Graphic Era Deemed University for entering the list of top 100 Universities of the country, the Graphic Era group has established its new campus in Haldwani.

In an informal talk with reporters at the new campus, today, Professor Kamal Ghanshala, President of the Graphic Era Educational Group and Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, said that the University’s strategy to prepare the courses and train the students to meet the challenges of tomorrow by assessing the needs of the industry and the country for the upcoming years, has established a link to the needs of the corporate world. This is the reason that BTech students of Graphic Era have attained the highest package of Rs 44 lakh in this session too.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala said the sole aim of establishing the Haldwani Campus is to provide high level education to the youth in the hill areas and nearby districts in close proximity to their homes.

In this new campus, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering Branches will be started in the BTech Department.

Along with this, BBA, BCA, BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) in English, Economics and Psychology, BSc (IT), BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, four courses from one to four years of Hotel Management, MBA and MCA Courses will begin in this session.

Dr Ghansala said that within a short span of three weeks Jalpack company’s building was modernised and the University office set up. This exhibited the work culture of Graphic Era. The process of admission to the new campus office had begun.

In less than a month, labs, libraries, classrooms, etc., of Computer Science, Hotel Management, Mechanical Engineering Department would be ready for use in this campus. Classes will be started as soon as UGC announces the commencement of the new academic session.

Dr Ghanshala also added that high-level education will be provided at the Haldwani campus of Graphic Era Hill University through state-of-the-art technology-equipped labs and excellent faculty.

On this occasion, Dr Manish Bisht, Director of Haldwani Campus of Graphic Era Hill University, Major General OP Soni (Retd), Dr Purushottam Pantola, Director (Infra) Dr Subhash Gupta were also present.