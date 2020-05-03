Graphic Era Handed Over 9th Consignment of Food Grains

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2nd May: Graphic Era today distributed 2760 kg of food grains, pulses, oil etc. as part of the government’s campaign to not let anyone go hungry during the lockdown.

Rakhi Ghanshala, Senior Member, Board of Management, Graphic Era distributed these packets .Food grains in form of 200 packets consisted of flour, pulses, rice, oil, spices, sugar, tea etc were made available. These packets are designed keeping in mind the needs of a family for about 10 days. Rakhi Ghanshala handed over the first consignment

to the team of Sehaspur MLA, Sehdev Singh Pundir for distribution among poor workers. Same amount of food grains was also handed over to the team of Cantt area MLA Harbans Kapoor for the destitute families.

On this occasion Rakhi Ghanshala expressed gratitude towards the administration, police and medical teams for their immeasurable efforts for fighting against corona virus and said that because of their efforts Dehradun has come in the orange zone category. Orange zone category is only the result of their persistent efforts and austerity. Graphic Era through its thousands of faculty members, staff and students is making this lockdown successful by imparting awareness and information regarding Covid- 19 through various campaigns on various platforms. Food distribution and rescue operations will continue for fighting against Covid-19.Graphic Era during the lock down has distributed food grains comprising of flour , pulses, rice oil etc of 26 thousand 909 kilograms.