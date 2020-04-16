Graphic Era holds e-Kavi Sammelan in lockdown

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Apr: Graphic Era has made its annual Kavi Sammelan internationally acknowledged during the ongoing lockdown period. Through an e-Kavi Sammelan, it connected with lakhs of people. The Kavi Sammelan takes place, every year, on 15 April. Thousands of people witnessed it with its being made available online.

The Convener of this Kavi Sammelan and eminent poet, Dr Praveen Shukla, said that this Kavi Sammelan was unique and the first of its kind.

This Kavi Sammelan has been organised over the past eighteen years on the birthday of Founder and President of Graphic Era Group, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala. This year, Graphic Era adopted the innovative method because of the lockdown and keeping social distancing in mind. Renowned poet Dr Praveen Shukla anchored the programme from his Delhi studio.

The programme began with the ritual of Saraswati Vandana. The sammelan was presided over by renowned poet and film lyricist Santosh Anand. After this, the Kavi Sammelan was connected to the entire world via YouTube.

Renowned film lyricist and poet Santosh Anand began the sammelan with his famous song, “Zindagi ki na toote ladi…pyyaar kar le ghadi do ghadi..” Renowned comic poet and Padma Shri awardee Surendra Sharma recited a Haryanvi poem “Jab main Ramleela mein Laxman bana..”. Famous poet Rahat Indori recited “Roz taron ki numaish mein khalal padta hai, chand pagal hai andhere mein nikal padta hai” and other such creations. Dr Hariom Panwar challenged the terrorists with his poetry. Dr Praveen Shukla targeted politicians through his poetry.

Dr Kunwar Bechain, Vineet Chauhan, Shaira Anjum Rahbar, Shambhu Shikhar, and Sapna Soni also participated in the Kavi Sammelan. Many poets recited poetry on the Corona Virus, and many others sparked the laughter amidst the ongoing horror. On this occasion, Dr Kamal Ghanshala was praised for his contribution in the field of higher education and wishes made for his longevity.