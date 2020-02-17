Graphic Era inks Landmark MOU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Feb. The students of Graphic Era Hill University will now be able to get free HR training in India’s reputed government and non government organization during the time of their studies. The university signed an MOU with the Dehradun chapter of Indian Society for Training and Development today, under which the students from management department would be able to get free training in government and non government organizations like ONGC, THDC, UJVNL, SJVNL, PTCUL AND UERC. This MOU would also help the faculty members from Graphics Era Hill University to get Industrial and educational training facilities from ISTD.

The MOU was signed between the Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola and Chairman of ISTD, S K Sharma today in the University. A conference on HR Strategy was also organised by the collaboration of School of management and ISTD, Dehradun Chapter. The General Manager of Brit Cool Anup Kumar, Member of ISTD and Entrepreneur Amit Goswami, Dean, School of Management, Prof Dr Vishal Sagar, Faculty, Dr Shilpa Wadhawa, Himanshu Kukreti, Shivani Solanki, Dr Suruchi Sharma, Dr Namrata Prakash and Students remained present during the event.