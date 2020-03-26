Graphic Era offers help to Govt on containing corona virus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Mar: Graphic Era has offered to help the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus. For this, Graphic Era has offered to make available 60 of its rooms. This is the first offer of its kind by any private institute. President, Graphic Era Group, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that this offer has been made considering that the government presently requires a large number of buildings for containing the spread of novel corona virus. Graphic Era’s social concerns and its efforts to link higher education with moral values have been seen through its work in the times of disasters and natural calamities. The rescue and relief work done by the volunteers of Graphic Era during the 2012 Uttarkashi disaster, 2013 flash flood in Kedarnath and forest fires is an example of this. The record blood donation held in Graphic Era every year to help the needy and poor is also linked to these values. Dr Ghanshala said that this step is being taken after making the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi successful and contributing to the government’s efforts by distributing sanitisers and masks among the public. The Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, has sent a letter to the Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, offering 60 rooms with attached toilets to be used for quarantine purposes. This residential facility for quarantined people will be made available outside the university campus. A letter in this connection has also been sent to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak, has congratulated Graphic Era and appreciated it for offering 60 rooms to the government. Dr Nishank has said that people have to fight the corona virus unitedly and serve the nation together.