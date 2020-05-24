Graphic Era opens its campus for students to Quarantine

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 May: Graphic Era University has made arrangements to quarantine its students. Students coming from Mysore to Dehradun were quarantined in the University. Graphic Era has made arrangements to keep its students in their premises after a discussion with the administration.

In this hour of disaster, Graphic Era has taken these new initiatives after cooperating with the administration in many ways for relief and rescue operations. Prof. Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, President Graphic Era Group, thanked Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Higher Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat for making the arrangements to bring the stranded students from Mysore to Dehradun by contacting the Government of Karnataka. The State Government has taken this step with full sensitivity. During this journey of several days, the government made arrangements for food at many places along the way.

This team of 52 students who went for an internship at Infosys got medical attention in the Sports College after reaching Dehradun. After this, these students were being sent elsewhere for institutional quarantine. Additional District Magistrate Bir Singh Budhiyal, on the request of Graphic Era, approved the request for institutional quarantine in the Graphic Era campus. The University administration has made special arrangements for these students within the campus. These include 25 female students.

It is worth mentioning that Graphic Era had already made 60 state-of-the-art rooms available to the state government by taking initiative for quarantine. In the campaign to not let anyone go hungry, Graphic Era has made available 54,000 Kg of food grains, pulses, oil, sugar, spices etc. as well as made thousands of masks, face shields and sanitizers available.