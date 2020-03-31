Graphic Era provides 2nd consignment of food grains to Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Mar: The number of organisations participating in the government’s campaign to not let anyone go hungry during the lock-down is increasing. Graphic Era handed over its second consignment of food grains to the administration today for the poor who are affected by the lockdown.

This afternoon, Rakhi Ghanshala, Senior Member of the Graphic Era Management, handed over 209 packets of food grains to a team of the district administration. She revealed that these packets of food grains weighing about 2250 kilograms include flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, etc., for 8-10 days needs of a normal family. Earlier, on 28 March, Graphic Era had provided the first batch to the administration.

Professor Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group, said that it is very important to make the lockdown successful to prevent spread of the Corona virus. Mutual efforts made for prevention of corona virus in order to save human lives would become a guarantee of success. He said the government’s efforts to not let anyone go hungry showed its sensitivity and humanism. Everyone had to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard and Graphic Era would continue with its efforts.

Graphic Era has also provided 60 rooms to the government for quarantine purposes. It has also made sure that students do not get affected during the lockdown by launching online classes for Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University over the past week. Teaching 17,000 students from across nine other countries including Brazil, Nepal, Yemen, Malawi, Uganda, Angola, Liberia, Nigeria, along with 25 states and six union territories of India, is proving effective. Due to the lockdown, these classes are registering very high attendance as students are staying at their homes. State-of-the-art technologies and software are being used for these online classes.