Graphic Era receives Award as Corona Deterrent

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Sep: In the fight against the corona pandemic, the important role played by Graphic Era Deemed University was recognised and conferred with the ‘Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma’ by AICTE. AICTE has conferred this first award in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in an online ceremony.

AICTE had proposed the theme of “India Fights Corona” for the Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award during these corona pandemic times. Graphic Era Deemed University was awarded the first prize in this category for preventing corona virus by manufacturing, formulating products used in the fight against corona virus.

Significantly, Graphic Era Deemed University produced thousands of masks by following the international standards. The University prepared sanitiser in its labs by following the standards of WHO and handed over the preparation to Uttarakhand Police. Not only this, the students of Graphic Era Deemed University prepared drones used for sanitisation, prepared robots for giving medicine to corona-19 patients, portable ventilators for hospitals, home sanitisation machines , 3-D printing technology was used for producing face shields, and corona keys for opening doors without touching.

Along with this, the students of the university prepared a website, Medinalys, to tracking updates of corona patients.

There had been more than 900 entries across the nation for the Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award. Experts had made standard parameters for this award and all the entries were evaluated by the expert team based on these parameters. As many as 103 institutions were shortlisted among these entries and AICTE announced 35 Institutions’ names in 14 different categories.

Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group, said that outstanding professionals are prepared by the institution. Teaching has continued during the times of pandemic. This award was an important recognition of Graphic Era as a significant institution.