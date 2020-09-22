Graphic Era students gyrate to tunes of Bobby Cash in live Induction Prog

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Country and Western Singer Bobby Cash held students spellbound on the sixth day of the online Induction Programme of Graphic Era University.

Students of Graphic Era Hill and Graphic Era Deemed University gyrated to the tunes of western country music and Bollywood songs by Bobby Cash in an online live concert during the University’s Induction Programme. Students were amazed particularly by Bobby Cash’s guitar playing. Graphic Era students tried their moves on the various hit songs by Bobby Cash like – ‘Everything I do’, ‘Country Road’, ‘Train Train’, and ‘Hotel California’. The entire student fraternity enjoyed this cultural evening immensely.

Adding to their enthusiasm, Bobby Cash bewitched the students by playing some old melodies of soulful songs like ‘Hothon se chhoolo tum’, ‘Pal pal dil ke pas tum rehti ho’, ‘Gulabi ankhe’, and ‘Gorey Gorey’ and won all the hearts.