Graphic Era students placed with Amazon, grab hefty packages

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Four students of Graphic Era University got placed with Amazon for hefty packages of Rs 32 lakhs, each. They have obtained their appointment letters from Bangalore for the post of software development engineer.

These four students are from Graphic Era Deemed University 2016-2020 batch of BTech, Computer Science.

They have been appointed after successful completion of their internship at Amazon. Among these four students are Ravindra Singh Bisht from Nainital, Priyanka Gujaral from Saharanpur, Ishita Verma from Prayagraj and Ambar Saxena from Shahjahanpur.

The students are very happy and positive as they have got the placement much before the formal completion of their professional courses. Besides that, Amisha Agarwal has also successfully clinched a heavy package of Rs 43.95 lakhs from Adobe.

Amisha is a BTech student at Graphic Era University.

Even after the lockdown and negative circumstances, the placement process at Graphic Era University did not get hampered and students successfully achieved their goals. There are 2250 students who have already been placed with different national and multinational companies across the globe in the current session.

President of Graphic Era Group Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala has congratulated the students on this milestone. He said that the modern and high-tech infrastructure and world-class faculty of Graphic Era University helped students accomplish their dreams.