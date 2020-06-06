Graphic Era students prepare portal for AICTE

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: Students of Graphic Era have set another record by preparing a national portal on internships for engineering graduates across the country under the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the internship at All India Technical Education Council (AICTE), two students have prepared this portal, ‘Tulip’, of AICTE.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank along with Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the ambitious National Education Alliance for Technology Scheme to train engineering graduates of the country in Delhi. In her budget speech, the Union Finance Minister had announced training for all the engineering graduates in all four and a half thousand urban bodies of the country.

Akash Pandey and Shivanshu Gupta, students of BTech Computer Science of Graphic Era Deemed to be University, have prepared this portal for this training during internship at AICTE.

All India Technical Education Council (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabuddhe has praised these students of Graphic Era who prepared this portal in 2 months. He said that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE, both these students had accomplished this task.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President of Graphic Era Educational Group, congratulated both the students Akash and Shivanshu for this achievement and said that the environment of Graphic Era inspires to move forward and overcome challenges.

It is worth noting that, earlier, in November 2019, a team of students of Graphic Era prepared a national level portal for engineers of AICTE. The portal was launched by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development to provide authentic e-content related to new technologies of the world like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Augmented Reality. The team that designed the engineers’ portal also included Akash and Shivanshu.