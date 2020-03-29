Graphic Era’s Initiative to Compete With Corona

Food Packets Distributed to Help The Poor and needy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 March: Graphic Era has announced to

provide 11 thousand kilogram of food grains to support the government’s work to prevent infection of Covid-19. It was started today by Smt. Rakhi Ghanshala, Senior member of Graphic Era Management, by handing food packets to the administration team for further distribution. As part of the first consignment, around 2000 kg of food items were handed over to the administration, today. Prof. Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group, said that arrangements are being made to provide every possible

support to the government and administration in prevention of Covid-19. By arranging flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices etc, such a packing has been prepared so that one packet can meet the needs of the normal family for one week. Rakhi Ghanshala handed

over 175 packets of food items to the district administration team at the Graphic Era Deemed University campus, today. Along with this, the Clement Town police was also given around 275 kg food items

to help the poor and needy families. Rakhi Ghanshala also distributed food packets to the families of the labourers living nearby. She said that in order to

make the announcement of the Prime Minister’s lock-down successful and to not let anyone go to sleep without food, Graphic Era is making arrangements to make people aware at their level and provide food grains. The team of Graphic Era stands shoulder to

shoulder with the district administration and food packets are being prepared according to the needs given by the administration. On this occasion, Chief Patron of Graphic Era Group, Engineer R. C. Ghanshala, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr. Sanjay Jasola, Dr. Subhash Gupta, D.S. Rawat, B. K Koul, Anil

Chauhan, Aditya Agnihotri, Nikesh Joshi were also

present.