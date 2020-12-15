GSL launches indigenous Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 14 Dec: The 5th and the last vessel of the indigenous project for 5 Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard was launched at the hands of Jayanthi Natarajan, President, Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association, in the presence of DG K Natarajan, who was the Chief Guest for the event, today, at Goa Shipyard Limited. The vessel has been named ICGS ‘Saksham’. Considering the ongoing restrictions due to COVID protocol in force, the function was held in a scaled down manner at GSL in the presence of Flag Officer, Goa Area, Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil; Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited, Commodore BB Nagpal, and various other dignitaries.

The indigenous project was launched by the Prime Minister on 13 November, 2016. Since then 2 vessels have been commissioned and all 5 have been launched. In spite of the ongoing COVID situation and disruptions in supply chains, the shipyard completed the 100% hull construction and launched the vessel within 18 months from keel laying, which was in June, 2019. The vessel is in advanced stage of outfitting and will be ready for delivery by October 2021, as per the contractual schedule.

Entirely designed in-house by the professionals of GSL, these OPVs will form a formidable part of the Coast Guard Fleet and used for protection of Exclusive Economic Zone of the territorial water of the Nation. These vessels will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerised controls systems, making them the most advanced Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard on delivery. These 2400 tonnes vessels will be equipped with features like Quick Response Boats for rescue and anti-piracy, Gunnery simulators and many more advanced features. The hull would be the most efficient form designed by GSL and would provide for fuel efficiency, crew comfort and excellent sea keeping qualities.

While complimenting GSL for achieving yet another milestone in execution of 5 CGOPVs Project, DGICG K Natarajan said “The launching of this majestic ship, which is an example of fine workmanship and equipped with most advanced machineries, will help Indian Coast Guard perform multifarious roles chartered to Indian Coast Guard more effectively.” He acknowledged the tremendous contribution of Goa Shipyard in indigenous shipbuilding, catering to the acquisition requirements of the Indian maritime forces, especially the Indian Coast Guard.