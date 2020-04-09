Haridwar Nagar Nigam provides food to stray animals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 8 Apr: The Nagar Nigam is making arrangements to provide food to stray animals that have been left without support following the lockdown. Food for 800 animals was provided today as part of this effort.

According to Assistant City Commissioner Uttam Singh Negi, the Nigam is not just providing food to needy people, sanitizing the city, but also feeding stray animals. It was being supported in this task by the ‘Sewa Samiti’. He appealed to the general public to contribute for this cause.