Harish Rawat leads tree planting event in Mussoorie

Mussoorie, 31 Jul: Mussoorie Nagar Kisan Congress Committee planted fruit and other saplings to promote Harela, along with Congress workers in Mussoorie Sub District Hospital, led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Kisan Congress Committee State President Sushil Rathi.

Harish Rawat said that, in public interest, activists needed to work on conserving nature. He said that every Congress worker should do constructive work to strengthen the party, while working together for the interests of common people. He urged CMS Dr Yatendra Singh of Sub District Hospital to provide better health facilities. He recalled that the foundation stone of the hospital was laid by him to provide better health facilities to the locals and tourist coming to Mussoorie.

Sushil Rathi said it was the duty of all to promote Harela, and, in the present time, to plant trees. Present on this occasion were Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agarwal, State Congress General Secretary Manmohan Singh Mall, Rajat Aggarwal, Jagjit Kukreja, Nagar Kisan Congress Mussoorie President Madhuri Tamta, Bharat Lal, Pooja Lal, Urmila, Vandana, Pritam, Soni, Bharat, Bahadur Thapa, Sanjay Tamta, Gulfam Khan, Deepak Tamta, Anuj Shah, Nitin Chauhan, Sanjeev and many others.