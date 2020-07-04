Harish Rawat questions Govt decisions on pandemic control

By OYR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 2 Jul: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat visited the Ghardkhet area of Tehri district. He felicitated Priya Panwar, who has ploughed the fields during the lockdown.

On this occasion, Rawat said that Priya Panwar was communicating a message to the youth of Uttarakhand, who hesitate to work in the fields. Priya’s ploughing the fields was a commendable step and youth should take inspiration from her.

Harish Rawat alleged that the Union and State governments had taken the wrong decision to impose the lockdown, which resulted in misery for migrants.

He also questioned the PM CARES Fund, which could neither be audited nor questioned in court. It had also been excluded from the purview of the RTI.

Rawat alleged despite the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, Chinese entities had donated crores of rupees to the PM CARES Fund. He asked why the Modi Government was taking money from China.

He claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is completely transparent and anyone could seek an accounting. He also questioned the ration scheme being run by the government. He alleged the Central Government was drastically reducing the ration for card holders. He demanded the government give ration to the people as before.

Harish Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a state based on tourism. No concrete policy was being adopted by the government to bring tourism back on track. Due to this, the economic condition of the common man was deteriorating, along with that of the state.

He also alleged that government was not providing any facilities to the migrants. The government should soon provide means to connect the returned migrants with employment.