Health Awareness Camp held at Graphic Era University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Feb: Awareness Camp on “Women safety and health” was organized in the premises of Graphic Era Hill University. Graphic Era University in collaboration with Bayer Prayas Foundation organized an awareness camp on breast cancer and tactile breast examination.

The main speaker of the event SCR of Bayer’s company, Pandit Purandre said that in earlier times the symptoms of breast cancer were only seen in the women aged 40 and above but now breast cancer is evidently seen in women of younger age and it is alarmingly increasing .

Purandre said that blind people are the best detectors for the breast cancer and Prayas foundation educates these blind people with 9 month extensive training program. He also said that with the collaboration of industry and academics there could be many alternative treatments for breast cancer.

Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, Dr Neha Sharma said that 1.7 Million women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr Neha Sharma discussed tactile breast treatment and tactilography in the awareness workshop.

Bayer’s Project head Priya Kath launched “No App” based on women security in the awareness camp.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola said that women are the most important pillar of the society and their health and security is the responsibility of the society.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Prof (Dr) HN Nagaraja, head of the departments, faculty members and students were present during the occasion.

The event was anchored by Vishal JC and coordinated by Dhenesh Raj.