Health officials brief ‘Anandam’ staff on corona preventions

DEHRADUN, 10 May: Doctor Dinesh Dimri and Health Officer Ganesh Kandwal gave a detailed informative talk on how to maintain the safety of staff and customers from the spread of Corona Virus at the ‘Anandam’ outlet at 69 Rajpur Road, here, today.

Ganesh Kandwal addressed the staff and informed them that there was no need to be afraid of the virus or fear it, for it could be prevented with a little caution and by taking precautions. Dr Dimri explained clearly what precautions had to be taken while washing hands and wearing the masks. He informed the workers that Corona spreads only by contact and affected the throat and lungs first. So, when one wears a mask one should cover one’s mouth and nose and not touch the mask frequently, while maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 to 2 metres from the customer.

He stated that, although it was previously believed that a separation distance of 1 metre was enough, but later findings suggest that 2 metres distancing is totally safe.

He also clarified many more points related to Corona safety in detail to the staff and management.

Anandam Owner Anand Gupta enlightened the officials that they were taking all necessary precautions per the government guidelines and that the temperature of all customers entering Anandam was being taken and their hands sanitised using standard sanitisers before they enter the shop premises. The staff is maintaining social distancing of 1.5 metres.