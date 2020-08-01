Heavy rains cause damage in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 31 Jul: Mussoorie suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains late on Thursday. Many places have been blocked due to landslides, houses have been damaged in many places, and the National Highway 707A near the Fire Station was also damaged due to which a major accident could occur at any time. The Mussoorie-Dehradun road was closed in the morning after a heavy landslide near Ghananand Inter College, which was opened after about 2 hours. The people whose houses were damaged were shifted to a safe place by the administration. The passage was blocked due to felling of trees after a landslide in Dhobi Ghat area.

The Barlowganj Road was closed after the collapse of a retaining wall near Hillbird School, which was opened after about an hour with help of a JCB of the Municipal Council. One room of a house was damaged due to the heavy rainfall in the Barlowganj area, while two rooms were damaged in another house as a retaining wall collapsed. A house in Jharipani area was also partially damaged. Electric poles at a number of places have been damaged.

After heavy rains in Mussoorie, there was a lot of trouble in the movement of people due to the closure of the roads. People had to wait for hours before the roads were opened.

Mussoorie SDM Prem Lal said that the administration is fully prepared to deal with landslides and the work of removing debris from Mussoorie Dehradun Road is going on continuously. He said that the JCBs were stationed at both ends of the landslide area on the Mussoorie Dehradun road. If a landslide occurs, action can be taken to open the road soon.

The Mussoorie Yamunotri National Highway 707A road near the fire station has been damaged while a section of the road was blocked due to falling debris. Under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Arvind Kamboj, a team of the administration undertook an inspection of the damaged area. A report was sent to the higher officials so that the victims of the disaster could get relief. People affected by the disaster were shifted to safer places.