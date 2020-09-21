Help provided by Mussoorie BJP to people with disabilities

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 20 Sep: The Mussoorie BJP Mandal organised a camp at Tilak Memorial Library here, today, as part of the service week being organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations. Spectacles, hearing aids and crutches were distributed to around 130 persons with disabilities.

BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal said that the BJP had served the poor and needy people by organising various programmes throughout the week, while trees had been planted to preserve the environment. Masks and sanitisers had also been distributed to people. He said that the equipment distributed at the camp had been provided by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.

Present on the occasion were Kushal Rana, Gambhir Panwar, Cantonment Vice President Badal Prakash, Anil, Rajesh Gupta, Manoj Reganwal, Sapna Sharma, Abhilash, Ajay Sodiyal, Kunal and many others.