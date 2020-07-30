Hepatitis awareness spread by IWC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jul: World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on 28 July to spread awareness about the disease. With the lack of awareness, millions of people across the globe are losing their lives to this deadly infection. This Hepatitis Day, the Inner Wheel Club, Dehradun, decided to work towards the goal of a “Hepatitis Free Future” by spreading awareness about the same.

Keeping in view the theme proposed by WHO for the year 2020, IWC Dehradun took up the responsibility to help the cause. The volunteers of the team pasted posters on three-wheelers and buses to inform the public about the two deadly infections: Coronavirus and Hepatitis. The team also distributed towels and masks in an attempt to help public transport drivers.