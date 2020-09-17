Higher Goals

The opposition, particularly the Congress, should at least give Prime Minister Modi credit for some intelligence. Having been outmaneuvered by him, again and again, in domestic politics, they should at least raise their game enough to understand his methods. Regarding the stand-off with China, also, their insistence on being told the ‘truth’ indicates they neither understand the dynamics of war, nor the subtleties of diplomacy. Theirs seems to be a static world, in which ‘tu-tu, main-main’ seems to be the only way to get things done. The latest allegation that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister are speaking in different voices is, at best, a pathetic attempt to show down Modi.

The situation between India and China is a continuously developing one that started from one point and has moved on to a different matrix. The pressure tactics being applied by China are not so much to acquire land as to gain a dominant position to defend strategic works that did not exist before. It is a changing paradigm, not to be looked at in the simplistic ‘status quo ante’ perspective so often repeated by Rahul Gandhi. If they knew Modi at all, they would realise that there is no status quo ante with him, even if it comes to China. The answer to a changed equation at the border would come with change in India’s favour – not just a return to old positions. This is why he has not hesitated to hit back where he can – not just in Ladakh, but also in the economic and diplomatic spheres. Even the slight shift in India’s strategic position has tilted the scales considerably against China, with even small countries emboldened to stand up against it. If this is not evident to some, it is because they are desirous only of seeing the Prime Minister embarrassed, even if it as the cost of the nation.

The opposition should, instead, be targeting in its own way the Chinese leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping, who by the way, has not yet uttered a word on the issue. He has not even been able to acknowledge the deaths of PLA soldiers in Galwan Valley. Instead, the opposition seems hell bent on obtaining as much information about India’s strategy as possible for the benefit of the enemy. Everybody should know, particularly the Chinese, that Modi does not sleep on issues; he strikes at the first opportunity he gets. The manner in which he has implemented, domestically, his political, social and economic strategy despite prevailing adverse conditions is an indication of what the Chinese can expect. This is not the India that tamely accepted the Chinese advance into Tibet and Indian Territory, hoping all the time for peace. It now has well-established goals, both, in the short and long terms, which do not augur well for the adversary. The opposition can either cooperate or move out of the way.