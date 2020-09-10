Himalayan Culture Centre expected to be inaugurated soon in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Sep: Uttarakhand will soon have a state-of-the-art Himalayan Cultural Centre in Dehradun, which is being developed to showcase and promote the Pahadi culture of the state. The centre is being developed by the state’s culture department. The construction of the culture centre is almost complete and, presently, some final touches are being given. It is a one of its kind cultural project in the state and, besides a large auditorium and an amphitheatre, it will also have four museums including a Himalayan museum. The project has cost around Rs 67.03 crores and it is located in Garhi Cantt area, here. The Culture Centre has been developed in an area of 12,203 square metres, while the Auditorium has been built on an area of 2518 square metres.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Director, Culture Department, Beena Bhatt revealed that it was a mega project of the state’s culture department and would be the largest auditorium of the state government with a seating capacity of 825. She disclosed that the auditorium was initially planned for a capacity of 1,000 seats but, owing to some technical constraints, the final seating capacity of the auditorium had been kept at 825.

She added that the auditorium was specially-abled person friendly. The auditorium building had been equipped with digital and a state-of-the-art sound system and four lifts. Safety provisions like automatic fire alarms and fire fighting systems had also been installed.

Bhatt further stated that two exhibition galleries and four museums to display paintings and other artefacts from across the state as well as other Himalayan states had also been set up, besides an amphitheatre which would be able to host an audience of more than 200. Two convention halls had also been constructed to hold meetings. A library was also being established at the Culture Centre. She claimed the Centre would emerge as a major hub of cultural activities in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.

Much like any international culture vortex, the Himalayan Cultural Centre has been styled on gothic architecture and a unique landscaping. It is a green building with rainwater harvesting and energy and water saving features like Auto Clean Septic Tank. It would have a parking capacity of more than 300 cars.

Bhatt added that the basic objective of the culture centre is to promote Uttarakhand’s art and culture. The museums would also exhibit Himalayan artefacts from across the Himalayan states. NBCC, a Government of India construction company was the executing agency.