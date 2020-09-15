Hindi Fortnight celebrations begin at ICFRE

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is observing a Hindi Fortnight from 14 to 28 September. The event was inaugurated today in the ICFRE Board Room, which was webcast live for online participation. AS Rawat, DG, ICFRE, was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest. In his address, he expressed satisfaction with the progress in the field of implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi. He said that, while the progress was good, they could not afford to relax till the targets were achieved.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director General (Extension). The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr AK Pandey, ADG (M & Extn.).

The opening ceremony was witnessed by SD Sharma, DDG (Admin & Res); Kanchan Devi, DDG (Education); Dr Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension); and Shri Anurag Bhardwaj Director (International Cooperation). A live webcast of the event was made across the ICFRE Institutes.