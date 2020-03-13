Holi celebrated at Dehra Dun Club

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Dehra Dun Club celebrated the Holi Festival with traditional fervour. Well known artists gave live performances on the occasion accompanied by the local band, Ravi, which provided foot stomping music. They sang Holi and traditional songs apt for the festivities.

The Holi bonfire was lit by Managing Committee Members and other senior Members of the Club who were present for the celebrations. Gulal was shared by members and their families, including children. Everyone was seen applying it on each other’s faces. The music and dance performers kept the large gathering of Club Members and their families mesmerised.

The large gathering celebrated Holi into the cold night with dancing till the end.

Matkis were placed separately, both, for men and women, and large groups gathered to try their luck to break the matki and claim the prize. The Club Kitchen served mouth watering snacks and dinner till the end of the function.

The Entertainment Committee put a lot of effort into organising the entertaining evening and Ginni Vasudev’s attractive décor for the evening was much appreciated.