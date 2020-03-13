Holy Flagpole of Durbar Sahib to be raised today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Mar: The ‘Jhandeji’ of the Guru Ram Rai Darbar, here, will be raised on Friday. Mahant Devendra Das will raise the holy flag pole between 3 and 5 p.m. in the evening. On behalf of the ‘Shri Darbar Sahib Management Committee’, all the necessary arrangements of for the Jhanda Mela have been completed.

Manager of the Organising Committee of the Fair, KC Juyal disclosed that, on Thursday evening, the Sangat of the East was presented ‘Pagri’, ‘Tabeez’ and ‘Prasad’. With this, the Sangat of the East was bid farewell.

Juyal disclosed that the programme of raising the flagpole will be initiated at 8 a.m. In the morning, the old Jhandeji will be brought down. The devotees will bathe the new flag pole with milk, curd, butter, Gangajal and ‘panchgavyon’. From 10 a.m., the ceremony of putting on the ‘Gilaafs’ (sleeves) on the new flag pole will be initiated. It will be raised between 3 and 5 p.m.

A team of doctors of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has been made available at the fair site. Free of cost medicines will also be provided to the patients by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The ambulance of the hospital will also be there in order to handle any casualty.

Four big LED screens have been installed in the fair premises by the Darbar Sahib Management at Darshani Gate, Bhandari Chowk, Saharanpur Chowk and at the Darbar Sahib. This will enable the lakhs of devotees to see the live telecast of the programme at the fair site.

On Thursday, the ‘sangat’ sang the ‘shabads’ of the Guru and were explained the significance of ‘Guru Mahima’. The entire premises of Shri Darbar Sahib echoed with praise of Guru Ram Rai.