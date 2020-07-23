Homestay Owners seek Govt relief

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 22 Jul: The Mussoorie Homestay Association has submitted a seven-point letter of demands to Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.

Devi Godiyal, President of the Association, has asked MLA Ganesh Joshi to extend the period of homestay licence from 2 years to 5 years, financial assistance from the government, waiver of electricity, water and house tax for 1 year, 40% subsidy in loans for setting up home stays, setting up of a camp in Mussoorie to provide information on benefits being provided by government through various schemes.

MLA Joshi said that Mussoorie is based on tourism. Local and business operators are upset due to the lockdown. He said that government was trying to help them through various schemes. He would soon meet the Chief Secretary so that the problems raised by the association could be resolved. Homestay Association General Secretary Ramesh Bhatt and Treasurer Kuldeep Singh Negi were present on the occasion.