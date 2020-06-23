Homestay owners seek support from Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 22 Jun: The Homestay Association, Mussoorie, has submitted a memorandum to the SDM requesting help from the Government as they have suffered losses due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-point letter of demands to SDM Mussoorie seeks waiver of electricity and water bills up to March 2020-21, extending the licence for homestays for 2 years, relaxation in the interest on loans taken from banks, abolition of the tax imposed by the municipality, and subsidy from the Tourism Department.

Devi Godiyal, President of the Association, said that the homestay business had come to a complete standstill due to the corona epidemic. It is not expected to continue any further, in this way. He urged the Government of India and the State Government to help them.

Present on the occasion were Vice President Surendra Singh Rawat, Secretary Ramesh Bhat, Treasurer Kuldeep Singh Negi, Baldev Singh Rawat, Sunil and Anupam Singh Negi.