Hoteliers demand less stringent rules for tourists

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 29 Jun: The hotel and restaurant business in Mussoorie is disturbed due to non-arrival of tourists; there is a lot of difficulty in operating the establishments under the advisory issued by the government.

Recently, a Mussoorie Hotel Association delegation headed by the Mussoorie MLA, Ganesh Joshi, met the Chief Secretary and sought amendments in the advisory to simplify the tourism business in the state.

Mussoorie Hotel Association Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal said that Uttarakhand is based on the tourism business. Due to the Corona pandemic, the tourism business had been badly affected. Government needed to take many steps to bring tourism back on track. He said there are a lot of complexities in the government advisory, because of which they are unable to operate their establishments. According to the advisory, tourists coming from outside had to be put in seven day institutional quarantine, which was not acceptable to tourists. He said that tourists normally come to visit Mussoorie for 2 or 3 days. He has demanded that tourists should be allowed to come to Uttarakhand by making less stringent rules. He said there is a corona test that provides the result in a few minutes. These could be administered and a no corona certificate given, allowing tourists to visit.