HPS holds online Investiture Ceremony

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: The Investiture Ceremony of The Himalayan Public School for the academic session 2020-21 was held, today, over an online video conference.

The event was presided over by the School Chairman, Dr Aditya Arya, Secretary Archita Chaudhary and Principal Dr Ena Banerjee.

During the online ceremony, each of the elected students took the oath over a live video conference attended by the Chairman, Secretary, Principal, teachers and students from their own houses.

The mothers were given the role of pinning the badges, considered the most important part of the Investiture Ceremony.

The newly elected students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto ‘learn to serve’ in high esteem.

Chairman Dr Aditya Arya congratulated all the newly elected leaders and urged them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

This first of its kind ceremony came to an end with the words of Principal Dr Ena Banerjee. She appreciated and congratulated all the new office bearers and asked them to extend a supporting hand for the smooth running of the school.