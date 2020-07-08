HRD Minister Nishank launches ‘Vijayi Bharat Abhiyaan’ of PRSI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Jul: “India will re-define the economic development, global business and inclusive growth based on its traditional treasure of knowledge, innovation and creativity, post corona, and the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ movement will put it on top of the world.” This was stated by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ while launching the “Vijayi Bharat Abhiyaan” of the Public Relations Society of India, the national body of the Public Relations and Communication Professionals of the country that has existed for 63 years.

Appreciating the efforts of the PRSI on corona awareness for the past two and a half months, Nishank said that the pandemic could continue for some more time. There was need to keep propagating awareness. The uncertain and volatile social and economic environment across the world demanded patient, thoughtful and innovative responses, added Nishank. He also appreciated PRSI’s value addition to the efforts of Government of India for “Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat”

Dr Ajit Pathak, National President of the Society, said that the present times required high standards of performance and excellence. He described Minister Nishank as a constant source of support and inspiration to PRSI.

The ‘Vijayi Bharat Abhiyaan”, which was flagged off by the HRD Minister Dr Nishank in presence of all the national council members of the society on webinar, will focus on the second phase of the corona awareness drive; continuously promote the philosophy of one nation: one agenda: one voice to bring harmony across the country. It will also promote the strength of India, build brand India, interpret India to the world; and encourage Make in India, innovation and Aatmnirbhar Bharat to accelerate India’s ambitions to be the world leader. It will be ready to play its role in building up a sense of national pride and make contributions in case of any threat from across the borders. The skills of communication and public relations professionals will be sharpened to provide them a platform to give their best.

Amit Pokhriyal, Chairman, PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, spoke in detail about its activities during the last couple of months. Pokhriyal revealed that 8 chapters across the country, namely Dehradun, Vizag, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Delhi, Jaipur, Nagpur and Bhopal were awarded for their special efforts in collectively working innovatively on corona awareness. The Dehradun Chapter’s ‘Harega Corona Jeetega Bharat’ online drawing and painting competition for students was acknowledged by Minister Nishank.

Anil Sati, Secretary, and Suresh Bhatt, Treasurer, were also present in the online meeting. National Vice President of PRSI Narendra Mehta, Umesh Dixit, US Sarma, Anu Mazumdar, Secretary General Nivedita Banerjee and Treasurer Dilip Chauhan also took part. RK Singh and Subhojit Sen, Ahmedabad Chapter, coordinated the event.