HRDEF celebrates 11th Harita Week

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: HaritaDhara Research Development and Education Foundation (HRDEF) organized its 11th Harita Week from 4 to 11 June. On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED), the organisation campaigned for Eco-bricks made from waste plastic, polythene and bottles for constructing structures and boundaries around tress. Further, the organisation developed a Vertical Garden from plastic bottles.

HRDEF also organised international level competitions for school students, and lectures to promote the 50th UN Earth Day theme, Climate Action for Sustainable Future and Living (CA), COVID-19, Health, Well-being, and Life during Lockdown (C19) during the 7th Harita Month in April-May. During this, Online Painting, Essay, Film, and Quiz competitions were conducted in which students from Dehradun, New Delhi, Roorkee, Noida, Bangalore, Bulandshahr and Abu Dhabi participated. Results of these competitions were declared during the 11th Harita Week.

In the painting competition, the winners were Sujitha Lakshmi (CA), 1st, Abu Dhabi, Haridhra (CA), 2nd, Bangalore, Anshveer Singh (CA), 3rd, New Delhi, in Climate Action category and Tavleen Kaur (C19), Soha Barot (C19), Romana Yousuf (C19) in COVID-19 category. Kartikeya Jain (CA), Mariya Mrazi (CA), Vaishnavi Dimri (C19), and Harnoor Kaur (C19) were winners in the Essay competition. In Quiz, senior category, Gaurav Singh Rawat stood 1st, Advait Patil, 2nd, junior category, Aishwarya Karthik, 1st, Aditi Uniyal, 2nd, and Md Shaakir Shalul emerge as winner in Film. Dr Manisha Agarwal and Anant Bhaskar Garg, Director, HRDEF, congratulated every winner and also conveyed thanks to Principals, Teachers, Parents and students who participated in these month long competitions during the lockdown period.

On 21 June, Dehradun and some other parts of Uttarakhand will witness the Annual Solar Eclipse. NavUrja Sanchar unit of HRDEF registered with VIPNET, Vigyanparsar, selected to participate in this event for training and coordination being a Gold Club Awardee from VIPNET. Prayanshi, a young member of HRDEF, has developed a mobile app for COVID-19 Education and Awareness.

These events have been made possible through the special efforts of Vijay, Suman, Krishna, Sushma, Dr Manisha, Anant, Apoorve, Meenakashi, Prayanshi, Nisha, Danish, Rohit, Kajal, Saloni, and above all the students.