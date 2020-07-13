“I am grateful for the appreciation”

Interview with Yagya Bhasin

By SIMRAN KAPOOR

As the little Yagya Bhasin turns 11 this year in August, he slips out of bed, after his study schedule in the Covid world, to answer our questions after the success of his role in the movie, Panga, released earlier this year on 24 January.

Panga was released earlier this year and gathered momentum all across India. How does it feel like being a part of the film?

I am very happy to be a part of this film. It was fun acting with such helpful actors. I feel very proud.

How has been your lockdown, away from school and acting?

I’m happy that I don’t have to study too much. But I also realise that education is important, so I study 1-2 hours daily. I also do my acting practice, along with singing and online classes. However, I see that studying at home has disadvantages, too. Eyesight and brain can be affected because of radiation. There is too much of disturbance in online classes. I miss my school and friends, and going to school was a lot better than these online classes.

A lot of your ramp-walk videos and ad videos are available on YouTube. Could you please tell me about your journey?

My acting career began 3 years ago. I am a resident of Laksar, Haridwar, and my father was an officer at the High Court, Nainital. However, he resigned from government service and we moved to Mumbai to give a chance to my career. I gave 52 auditions and finally got selected for the TV serial, “Mere Sai”. I have also acted in advertisements like Nero-fix, Emami Cooking Oil, HP printer, etc. In addition to this, I’ve also acted in CID, Tarak Mehta and finally in “Panga”. It’s been a roller coaster ride with the climate change from Nainital to Mumbai and my small family has been enjoying it, too!

How do you manage studies and acting? Don’t you miss going to school?

I study through WhatsApp notes, learning during the breaks between shoots. I was regular till my 3rd standard, but used to leave school earlier for half days during my shoot days. However, I make it a point to study at home.

How was your experience working with Kangana Ranaut?

It was very good learning experience. She is very helpful, in fact, all actors, Jassie Gill sir, Richa Chadha ma’am, Neena Gupta ma’am and the whole cast and crew was very supportive. They taught me to be in discipline during shoots, focus on script and only acting.

What do you like to play and watch?

My favorite Hollywood movies have been Avengers End Game and Jokers. In Cartoons, I love Doraemon and The Lion King.

You’re so cute, as I saw in the movie. Don’t you have girls going around pinching your cheeks?

Thank you for calling me cute. But, in school, everyone treats me like a student, so no girls pinching cheeks. People take my autographs and selfies, which makes me feel very proud that I’ve worked at such a young age to get so much of love from everyone. I am grateful!

Which actor/actress do you wish to work with in future?

All the Avengers film actors and in Bollywood – Jassie Gill, while in Hollywood – Chris Evans.

What are you future plans about career and also with respect to education?

I would want to first complete my education: the most important resolution. I love Maths but it keeps changing with my performance in every class. I love football, yoga, singing, and creating gaming content. So, I would want to explore all these fields. I would want to become a good human being first, and then give my best to be a Superstar in the future.