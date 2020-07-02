“I take inspiration from success”

Interview with Pratyaksh Panwar

By SIMRAN KAPOOR

Nine year old Pratyaksh Panwar, the “Adi”- little boy of Aarya series, released on Hotstar, shares his journey in the film and web series industry, as he juggles with submission of his Maths test and an interview with Garhwal Post over a phone call.

Aarya has just been released and is gathering momentum all across during the lockdown? How does it feel?

It feels really very great. My papa, Sehdev Panwar, has appreciated my acting, and I feel really proud of myself. I take inspiration from the success of this series, as I prepare myself for the shooting of the second season, too!

How has been your lockdown, away from school and acting?

Amidst online classes and daily exam submission, it’s been “thanda thanda” – and I follow a routine of acting practice and sending audition videos from home, itself.

A lot of your ramp-walk videos and ad videos are available on YouTube. So when did your journey begin in this?

When I was 4 years old, I started going to the studios with my grandmother, Sangeeta Panwar, as she would prepare for her roles. I liked being around the lights and camera. And, then, finally, like Kunal Khemu started his journey at 4, I did an advertisement with a south Indian brand in 2015. Since then, there has been no looking back. My father manages, both, my dadi’s and my work. I have done 40 ads – Dettol, Surf Excel, Marazo, Haldiram, Big Bazaar, Pooja Oil, and acted in 5 series – Pawan Pooja, Abhay, Hasmukh, Aarya, Tripling-2, and also one movie – Gabru Gang.

How do you manage studies and acting? Don’t you miss going to school?

I do homework while shooting or study with help of my school app. I go to school for a week in a month when the shoots are hectic, but I try my best never to miss an assignment submission. My teachers are very supportive and encouraging. I love Maths and I also take regular tuitions whenever I get time after shoots.

How did you prepare your role for Adi in Aarya?

My father helps me in preparing for the role. He reads the script, acts for me, and makes me practice, until I have perfected it. My mother is also my biggest support. Sushmita Ma’am, Ram Madhvani Sir- who is the Director, Vinod Sir, Sandeep Sir all of them helped me brush up for the role. I also attended many workshops to completely absorb the Adi in me and be as natural as possible, not serial like!

How was your experience working with the former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen?

She is very sweet and motivating. She has always explained each scene to me with patience. We would do several rehearsals before every take. My co-actors who acted as siblings, Aaru didi, and bhaiya, too- but bhaiya would always take away the remote from me.

How do you feel getting all this fame and recognition at such a young age?

I feel very proud. I started off when I was 4, and now after 5 years, the industry has given so much love and recognition.

You’re so cute, haven’t you had girls pinching your cheeks and bothering you?

Yes, my friends and fans, both, are fond of me. They say my smile is very cute, for which I give credit to my father, I resemble him a lot.

What are you future career plans and also with respect to education?

I would always wish to finish my studies first and do Maths honours. And, yes, I enjoy acting and shooting! I would definitely be a superstar one day! I love Amitabh Bachchan and wish to work with him, and be like him very soon!