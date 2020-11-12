IAS, IPS officers extend Diwali greetings to Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: IPS and IAS officers of the state paid a courtesy call on Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and extended Diwali greetings.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, other principal secretaries and secretaries were present on the occasion. DGP Anil Raturi and other police officers were also present.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Om Prakash met Governor Maurya late on Tuesday evening and wished her a happy Diwali.