ICFRE performs well at 25th All India Forests Sports Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Mar: ICFRE participated in the 25th All India Forests Sports Meet 2020 held from 3 to 7 March at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A total of 26 sportspersons from ICFRE participated in weight lifting, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, carom, bridge and cricket and won 5 medals (one Gold, two Silver, two Bronze) in weight lifting, badminton and lawn tennis under the leadership of Dr Suresh Gairola, DG, ICFRE. They secured 23rd position in the rankings. Kanchan Devi, DDG (Edu) and Dr Jawaid Ashraf, Scientist, were Nodal officer and Team Manager, respectively, of the ICFRE contingent. Shakil Ahmad won a gold medal in badminton, Mridual Saikia, Dr PS Rawat and SS Pundir won silver medals in weight lifting and badminton, respectively. Kanchan Devi, Shakil Ahmad and Bishnu won bronze medals in lawn tennis and badminton, respectively.