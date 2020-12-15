ICFRE signs MoU with Garhwal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here, today, at ICFRE through Video Conferencing between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun (an Autonomous Council under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar. The MoU was signed by AS Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, and Prof Annapurna Nautiyal, Vice Chancellor, HNBGU, Srinagar.

ICFRE, through its Institutes and Centres located across the country, is guiding, promoting and coordinating forestry research, extension, education at the national level. Currently, ICFRE is focusing on contemporary issues of national and international importance particularly in the areas of climate change, forest productivity, biodiversity and skill development.

The MoU has been signed with the objective to promote cooperation in the field of forestry research, exchange of scientists, technologists, research scholars, PG Students and implementation of collaborative research projects.

Through this collaboration, ICFRE and HNBGU will complement each other by sharing their scientific and technical expertise. This will help in identifying technological gaps, extension of forest based technologies, and exchange of resources for dissemination of information to stakeholders. This will also help to promote livelihood opportunities and augment income of the forest based communities.

The MoU is expected to provide synergy in education, research and development for both the organisations and will ultimately aim to promote better economic and ecological security.

Present were all Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation), Assistant Director Generals, Dean (Academic), FRI Deemed to be University and scientists from ICFRE, Dehradun, and Director, HAPPRC, Dean, School of Agriculture & Allied Sciences, Heads and other faculty from HNBGU, Srinagar.