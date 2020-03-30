IC&IAS Assoc to contribute Rs 21 lakhs for COVID-19 Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 29 Mar: The Central IC&IAS Association has resolved, after a video conference of its office bearers, to contribute Rs 21 lakhs from its corpus immediately to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in support of the Covid-19 response. In addition, all members have been requested to contribute at least one day’s salary to PMRF /CMRF/Special COVID Fund/any organisations working on alleviating suffering

due to COVID 19. It has also been agreed that Amardeep Bhatia and Abhishekh Chandra will continue to operate the Fund of the Association till the transition

to the next office bearers is made.The members have also been requested to contribute generously to the Association in order to recoup the Corpus. The Association’s Welfare Fund may be used to receive the

contribution. The Association has also exhorted members to reach out to the elderly and needy in their

vicinity, and facilitate their access to basic necessities of life. Members of the Association shall also reach out to retired colleagues and their families in this hour of

need. The State Associations may take the lead in this regard. Various interventions to support Covid-19 response were discussed including facilitation of donations in cash and kind, preparation of masks, PPE,

ventilators and other technical equipment. My Gov initiatives in this regard were also discussed. These include a page for facilitating donations and registration of volunteers. Members will keep themselves abreast of their interventions. Officer Trainees of IAS Phase

1, 2019 batch, presently at LBSNAA, will download the My Gov App , as well as other COVID related apps, and study features for ease of use and report suggestions. The Innovation Club (LINK) of LBSNAA will anchor the

activity. The need for creating a central control which can coordinate various responses including cross state movement of essential supplies was discussed. In view of the need for long term response to Covid 19 crisis, all members have been requested to contribute towards capacity building of grass root functionaries and the community. The Association has reinforced the need to acknowledge positive contributions of all stakeholders in the Covid-19 response and shall endeavour through the state associations to compile validated inspirational

stories from the field. In order to facilitate cross learning and sharing of best practices across the country, the Centre for Disaster Management, LBSNAA, has initiated compilation of protocols, SoPs and GOs of various government departments. Relevant information may be mailed to cdm.lbsnaa2020@gmail.com for compilation and sharing. The next Video Conference

(Zoom Call) will be held on 31 March 2020. Those who participated in the Video Conference were Sanjeev Chopra, Vice President, Central IC & IAS Association; K

Srinivas; Amandeep Singh Bhatia; Amit Ghosh; Archana

Verma; Abhishek Singh; Ranjan Kumar; Abhishek Chandra; P Amudha; C Sridhar and Sanjeev Kumar.