ICYF volunteers raise funds to distribute blankets amongst needy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 Dec: A fundraiser musical evening was organised on Facebook by volunteers under the aegis of the Indian Christian Youth Federation (ICYF). Donations were collected from discerning citizens. This amount was used to buy blankets to be distributed amongst the needy.

Every year, in the second week of December, ICYF distributes blankets to the homeless, needy and mentally challenged sleeping on the footpaths in the freezing cold. On 13 December, ICYF distributed blankets going around every nook and corner of the city.

Amongst the volunteers were Rev Hemant Gurung, Rev Robin Amos and teenage singing sensation from Doon, Shekianah, Vikas Mukhiya, Raza Khan, Neeraj, Roshan Lepcha, Tilak Kukreja, Jessica, Jabez Gurung and Rahul. The initiative will continue till the end of December.