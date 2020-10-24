Identity Crisis

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden needed to have President Donald Trump ‘muted’ to spar with him on equal terms during their last debate before the US elections. (A privilege not available if he was to take on other countries as adversaries.) The content of their arguments was not as important as the take on them by the various newscasters, newspapers and analysts. Going by CNN and Fox News coverage, it is as if they were reporting on entirely different events! It is generally believed that Biden will come out on top, going by the various polls, although the latest one has indicated the lead may have come down to a mere four points. As in the case of Hillary Clinton four years ago, there is no guarantee of success. Owing particularly to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and the subsequent violence on the streets, there could possibly be an unseen polarisation of votes. The surprisingly high turnout in early voting might indicate this.

Trump is attacked for his personality traits and, of late, because of his ‘handling’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Had it not been for its sudden appearance, Trump was coasting comfortably on the basis of his performance regarding the economy and America-first approach to international relations. His critics, however, are unable to show which democratic nation with different policies and of comparable size has managed to effectively contain the virus. Much is being made of his ‘India is dirty’ remark, but it was in the context of pollution. Any resident of Delhi would agree on this with him.

Biden is a no less controversial figure, having been a part of the wheeling-dealing political class that has run the nation in the past. He is lauded for being ‘sane’ as compared to Trump, but what is overlooked is the likely return to ‘business as usual’ – kowtowing to China, appeasing extremists of every kind, tying up the US in all kinds of treaties that make decisive action almost impossible. This inability to leverage America’s strengths on the negotiating table is what has led to the country’s involvement in the numerous wars of the past. How a democratic establishment will deal with India is also important – the desire to look politically correct will override the strategic necessities at the cost of the free world. France, at least, is not confused over its identity in times of crisis as has been seen, recently, with regard to secular values. Time for the US to acquire some clarity on the values it represents.