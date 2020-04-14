IIP produces hand sanitiser for use by staff, frontliners

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 April: CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, is the premier CSIR laboratory working in the field of Petroleum and Energy. Dr Anjan Ray, Director of the Institute, has taken the decision to fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic by constituting a team for the preparation of hand sanitiser under the leadership of Dr Umesh Kumar. The team was constituted well before the crisis.

The team members are Dr Umesh Kumar, Dr T Senthil Kumar, Shiv Singh Rawat and Sanjay Maurya. Till date, the hand sanitiser team has prepared 2000 litres of hand sanitiser.

Out of this, the team has served the institute by providing 600 litres to the staff members for better hand sanitisation in the office premises. More than 100 litres have been provided to security at IIP for hand sanitisation of persons entering the institute. Another 40 litres of hand sanitiser have been provided to the CSIR-IIP Dispensary for the hand sanitisation of every visitor.

The institute had also provided 400 litres of hand sanitiser as a service and free of cost to the Doon Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Ward. As much as 160 litres of hand sanitiser has also been provided to the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and 80 litres to the Intelligence Bureau. A demand from the local Police Department was also received and the Institute has supplied 400 litres to them. The team has also handed over the required amount of sanitiser to the local SBI branch.

