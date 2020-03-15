IIP’s Kanika Gupta to interact with Nobel Laureates

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Mar: Kanika Gupta, a PhD student at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, here, has been selected for participation in the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting at Lindau, Germany (28 June to 3 July) to meet and interact with Nobel Laureates. It is an international programme at which students spanning from Masters, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes across the globe participate based on their selection. All financial support to Kanika Gupta would be extended by DST, Government of India, and Council of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, Germany.