IISWC signs tripartite MoU on Improved Rural Livelihood Support

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Jan: A tripartite MoU was signed today between ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC), ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Cattle (CIRC), Meerut, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Educational Society (NSCBES), Dehradun, with the major objective of Participatory Water Resource and Livestock Development and Management for Improved Rural Livelihood Support in Kaljikhal Block of Pauri Garhwal district. These three agencies agreed to make coordinated efforts on planning, implementing and monitoring scientific and technological interventions, and converging other government schemes of rural development in the targeted area.

Dr PR Ojasvi, Acting Director, IISWC, Digamber Singh Negi, Secretary, NSCBES, and Dr NV Patil, Acting Director, CIRC, were the signatories. Dr. Ojasvi spoke about the necessity and role of various stakeholders in addressing the vital issues of water scarcity, migration and fodder scarcity in a simple manner. Dr Patil emphasised the role of livestock interventions in improving the socio-economic conditions of landless people in the target area. DS Negi critically explained pertinent social issues, the necessity for effective community organisation and the marketing linkages in hill areas.

Various points of the MoU were explained by Dr DV Singh, Nodal Officer of the MoU and Principal Scientist (Soils), IISWC. Head of Division, CAO, Sr FAO and SCSP Coordinator from IISWC, Dr Umesh Singh; Head, Division of Cattle Breeding, Dr SK Verma, and Dr Pramod Kumar, Principal Scientist, CIRC, Meerut, and officials from NSCBES, Dehradun, were also present at the meeting. Implementing the framework of the intended collaborative work was discussed in detail and the meeting ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Verma.