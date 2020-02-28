IIT, NIH to organise Roorkee Water Conclave 2020

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ROORKEE, 25 Feb: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee (NIH Roorkee) are jointly organising the Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC) from 26 to 28 February at IIT Roorkee. RWC-2020 would be the first edition of this bi-annual event. The focus of the first edition would be on “Hydrological Aspects of Climate Change”. Presently, climate change and its impact on water resources is the most critical global environmental challenge. Climate change poses uncertainties to the supply and management of water resources. Impacts of climate change are likely to be felt across the globe but the developing countries are likely to be impacted more severely because their economy is considerably dependent on agriculture, and the water sector is already under stress due to rising demands for energy, fresh water and food. Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will be the Chief Guest at the Inaugural Event. The Director-General, NMCG, and Chairman, CWC, will also be present. International experts from the USA, Canada, Spain, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, UK, Australia, Austria, Italy, and experts from top national institutes such as IISc, IITs, JNU, and ISRO would share their knowledge and experiences during the conclave. Twenty- three foreign experts and eleven experts from India would deliver keynote talks. The deliberations during the 3-day conclave would cover several important topics including hydrologic extremes such as floods and droughts and their management, modeling and assessment of water resources under changing climate, policy framework and climate change adaptation strategies, water-energy-food nexus, river dynamics, etc. The presentations and discussions during the Conclave are expected to yield a better understanding of the impacts of climate change on the water sector, document the current state of science/technology, gaps, and identify opportunities for further research and development. IITR and NIH plan to use this opportunity to network with groups in India and abroad and work with the central and state governments to help find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the water and allied sectors. A special feature of RWC would be an exhibition on the activities of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Namami Gange Program. Rajiv Ranjan, Director General, NMCG, would also deliver a keynote address on the various activities already undertaken or being taken up under the Namami Gange Programme. At the venue of RWC, NMCG would also organise a mega two-day exhibition for school students immediately after on 29 February and 1 March. This exhibition for school students would enhance the knowledge and understanding of budding future engineers and managers about the Namami Gange Programme. Talking to the media, Dr Sharad K Jain, Director, NIH Roorkee, opined, “Globally, climate change is considered the most critical challenge as it has an adverse impact on mankind. Today, we are here to talk on the potential impact of climate change on the water sector. It is important to discuss the adaptation strategies while deliberating the key challenges and the risk associated. This event will serve as a platform to endow researchers with rational ideas and facilitate them with advanced methodologies related to water resources planning, design and management.” Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that during this 3-day event, some of the key issues being faced by the country and the world at large would be identified and challenges faced by the water sector because of climate change would be debated and addressed.