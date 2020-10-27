Illusions, Delusions and Spin Doctoring

We, the Government

By Hugh & Colleen Gantzer

As the world’s greatest Dream-Makers, with Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood, we are in a unique position to understand what is happening in the globe around us, today. We create more Illusions than any other country.

Nevertheless the leader of the most powerful nation also lives in his private, self-created, world of Delusions. He says that all is well even as his own people are dying, filling the cemeteries of his land. This suicidal self-deception seems to have become universal. In Belarus, Lebanon, Nigeria, Thailand, Hong Kong and Armenia there is unrest. People have taken to the streets as erstwhile dictators try to reinforce their rule using every power at their command. Explaining such phenomena in the terms of our own Dream Machine, we call it the Gabbar Singh syndrome. That fictional dacoit believed that he could solve all problems by his bullying manner.

So, too, does Emperor Xi when he creates diversions in Ladakh, Arunachal and our own Uttarakhand. His plan, clearly, is to deprive us of our ocean-dominating, peninsula, advantage. As long-term strategists, immersed in history, the Chinese know that our northern-obsessed Movers and Shakers are pre-occupied with our land borders. Our political strategists seem to have cared little about the long and sterling maritime achievements of our southern people.

At long last however, we have woken up to the Danger of the Dragon from the Sea, but is it too little, too late?

Part of the problem lies in the fact that the majority of our people are conditioned to believe in the legendary Ramparts of the Himalayas theory. This is as misplaced as the French and German faith in their Maginot and Siegfried Lines prior to WWII. These fortified battlements became redundant because of the growth of air power. The Lines were over-flown!

Similarly, the belief that one person, one cabal or one party can solve all the problems of a complex and diverse nation is a dangerous delusion. The Big Don may believe that he is the red-cloaked super-human from Krypton but he’s not. Like all dictators he’s obsessed with his own delusions of divinity though he hasn’t as yet grown the hirsute appearance of Michelangelo’s Creator of Adam. Give him time, give him time!

Sadly, we don’t have time to reassess the 21st century validity of the Party System. Democracy is the Government of the People, by the People, for the People. This has been perverted by the Party System. This practice concentrates all power in a very few hands. It is, at worst, a Dictatorship; at best a Diarchy (Rule by Two People}, or Plutocracy (Government by the Wealthy) or Oligarchy (Government in which a Small Group Exercises Control Especially for Corrupt and Selfish Purposes).

This can be achieved by deliberately forcing public services to run down, just to allow crony capitalism to take over for kickbacks! Every one of the Don’s Cabinet is a millionaire.

Which brings us to Spin-doctoring. When you give a spin to anything you twist it and turn it and, sometimes, make it move so fast that it becomes a blur. This happens when the truth needs to be concealed. Clearly, the larger the team of spin-doctors, the greater their output. Sadly, neither netas nor parties are going to tell us how many spin-doctors they have on their pay rolls, so we’ll have to wait for someone to ferret out this information.

There is, however, another way: extract the actor hiding in the neta. Actors are used to having their hair styled to fit the role and the period. The Big Don has claimed a tax rebate on the fortune supposedly spent by him to save his blond hair! Their costumes are usually tailored to project the right image. The Don has custom-built ties to cover his clinical over-weight. And, most importantly, if your neta insists on having questions in advance, then, clearly, he does not know his job. The Don detests the probing media. Finally, if the neta adopts copy-cat mannerisms alien to his culture then, possibly, he is acting on instructions from his Director. Have you noticed how the American Don claps himself onto any stage, as the Russians and Chinese do?

Now, look inwards.

(Hugh & Colleen Gantzer hold the National Lifetime Achievement Award for Tourism among other National and International awards. Their credits include over 52 half-hour documentaries on national TV under their joint names, 26 published books in 6 genres, and over 1,500 first-person articles, about every Indian state, UT and 34 other countries. Hugh was a Commander in the Indian Navy and the Judge Advocate, Southern Naval Command. Colleen is the only travel writer who is a member of the Travel Agents Association of India.)